R.E.M. To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'Monster' With New Box Set Edition

September 4, 2019
It has been 25 years since R.E.M. released their ninth studio album, ‘Monster,’ and to celebrate the band has decided to release a special 25th anniversary box set of their 1994 LP. The new box set will include six disks consisting of the original ‘Monster’ album, unreleased demos, remixes and live performances.

The original producer of R.E.M’s ‘Monster’ album, Scott Litt, has remixed the entire LP for the new box set. The remix edition will appear on disk three, alongside the previously unreleased demos, and the live show recordings. The first disk will be the original album, followed by the unreleased demos, and then Scott Litt’s remixes. Finally, the box set will end with two disks of live shows from Chicago, and a Blu-ray of the band’s ‘Road Movie’ concert film and music videos.

Fans were ecstatic at the news of a new box set coming out to commemorate the 25th anniversary of R.E.M’s ‘Monster’ album. Not only will the original be rereleased, but the band has made sure to include plenty of never before heard content. The 25th anniversary box set, along with a double-vinyl edition will be hitting stores on November 1st.

