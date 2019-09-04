R.E.M. To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of ‘Monster’ With New Box Set Edition

It has been 25 years since R.E.M. released their ninth studio album, ‘Monster,’ and to celebrate the band has decided to release a special 25th anniversary box set of their 1994 LP. The new box set will include six disks consisting of the original ‘Monster’ album, unreleased demos, remixes and live performances.

We’re thrilled to announce #Monster25 will be out on November 1! For full details, read the press release at https://t.co/2clSYkQmhZ.



Stream the advance single “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth? (Remixed)” and pre-order your copy—> https://t.co/BdC5pNipbE pic.twitter.com/OFjYqXRMRJ — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) September 4, 2019

The original producer of R.E.M’s ‘Monster’ album, Scott Litt, has remixed the entire LP for the new box set. The remix edition will appear on disk three, alongside the previously unreleased demos, and the live show recordings. The first disk will be the original album, followed by the unreleased demos, and then Scott Litt’s remixes. Finally, the box set will end with two disks of live shows from Chicago, and a Blu-ray of the band’s ‘Road Movie’ concert film and music videos.

Oh hell yeah. The vinyl release of #Monster25 is a 2 disc release with sides C and D being the album COMPLETELY REMIXED by SCOTT LITT. It's whole new look (and sound) to the album. I. Am. Stoked. #REM pic.twitter.com/dqM6i1g8pf — Joe Emery (@Bad__Scooter) September 3, 2019

Big day for the reality-based community of people who know that Monster is R.E.M.'s best album. Happy imminent #Monster25! https://t.co/xHSpZ4t6dI — Mark Krotov (@markkrotov) September 4, 2019

Just got annoyed over a tweet that said “R.E.M.’s. MONSTER doesn’t rock” and now I know what it would’ve been like had Twitter existed in 1994. — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) September 4, 2019

Fans were ecstatic at the news of a new box set coming out to commemorate the 25th anniversary of R.E.M’s ‘Monster’ album. Not only will the original be rereleased, but the band has made sure to include plenty of never before heard content. The 25th anniversary box set, along with a double-vinyl edition will be hitting stores on November 1st.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock