1995 Commercial Of The North East Mall In Hurst Goes Viral

May 27, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
'90s Fashion

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features
Trending

Do you remember what life was like in DFW back in 1995? 

The Dallas Cowboys were the best team in the NFL, everyone had a beeper and malls were all the rage. 

Now a Reddit user has found what is probably one of the most retro videos on the Internet. It’s a 1995 commercial promoting all the stores inside the North East Mall in Hurst, Texas during the holiday season. 

This commercial is full of nostalgia that will give you all the feels. The music is straight out of the ‘90s, with some of the most awkward models showing off department stores that are no longer in the mall. No, that static effect you see wasn't added, it's part of the video because its so old. 

Did you shop at the North East Mall back in the day? Check out the video below. 

Tags: 
'90s
Mall
DFW
North East Mall
Reddit
1995
commercial

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes