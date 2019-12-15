Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce The Return Of Guitarist John Frusciante

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been able to sustain success since the 90’s, but in the last few years some die-hard fans have felt like something was missing from the band. Now, that something has returned as on Sunday the Red Hot Chili Peppers announced former guitarist John Frusciante has rejoined the band.

A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers) on Dec 15, 2019 at 12:28pm PST

The band announced the news on their official Instagram page. In their announcement they said current guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has left the group, while the beloved Frusciante has returned for a third stint with the band. Speaking on Klinghoffer’s time with the band, the group said “We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

-- THIS IS NOT A DRILL, JOHN FRUSCIANTE IS BACK IN THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS! -- THIS IS A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE -- pic.twitter.com/eabVEMFng4 — • (@dude_itsKevin) December 15, 2019

*John Frusciante is back*



10 year old me : pic.twitter.com/UdRBH03TuE — RNB (@NazifBaran) December 15, 2019

john frusciante back in rhcp, never thought i’d see the day pic.twitter.com/sQ734iNL9M — mal (@punknineties) December 15, 2019

Fans were both shocked and excited by the news of Frusciante’s return. The guitarist left the band in 2009, and has since put out some music as a solo musician, but is now back in the group that made him famous. The Red Hot Chili Peppers already have a few shows lined up for 2020, and now fans will get a chance to see John Frusciante reunited with the band at these shows.

Via The Fader