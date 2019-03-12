‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings Is Filing For Divorce

You could say Richard Rawlings prefers life in the fast lane.

According to court records in Dallas, the Fast N’ Loud star has filed for divorce from his second wife Suzanne Rawlings. TMZ says this would be the couple’s second divorce.

Richard and Suzanne married back in 1999 and were together for a decade, in 2015 the two remarried. Rawlings was first married to Karen Grames in 1993, the two divorced a year later.

Rawlings is still apart of the hit reality show ‘Fast N’ Loud’, in 2016 The New York Times placed it on their top 50 TV shows. The show has been running for over 14 seasons now on the Discovery Channel. Richard Rawlings even stars in another show called Garage Rehab, where he fixes up cars that need help regaining their former glory.