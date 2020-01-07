Country Music Trio Rascal Flatts Announces 2020 Farewell Tour

The country music trio Rascal Flatts formed back in 2000. 20 years later they're calling it quits, at least for now.

Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay De Marcus have announced their 2020 Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour. The group posted on Instagram that none of them could have imagined the places their music would take them.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places, and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

Their tour kicks off on June 11th in Indianapolis and ends on October 17th in West Palm Beach Florida. Rascal Flatts will bring their farewell tour to DFW on July 18th, when they stop by the Dos Equis Pavilion.

The band didn’t say they would never play together again but that they would take this opportunity to celebrate 20 years with their fans, they currently have no plans for the future.

Via: Taste Of Country Music