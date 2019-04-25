FIRST EVER! Rare Baby Rhino Born Through Artifical Insemination

Prepare to see the cutest thing you'd have seen on the internet today!

Zoo Miami has shared the news of the birth of a new baby rhino, the first to ever be born through artificial insemination.

Baby Rhino has yet to be named but he and momma, 7 year old "Akuti," a Greater One Horned Indian Rhinoceros are doing well!

Yesterday, after an over 15 month pregnancy, “Akuti,” a 7 year old Greater One Horned Indian Rhinoceros, gave birth at approximately 12:30am! This is only the second successful birth of this very rare species in the zoo’s history.



Video: Ron @RonMagill pic.twitter.com/jc833YgzvU — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) April 24, 2019

The preservation and successful reproduction of this species is so important because the Greater One Horned is heavily poached for its horn.

Welcome to the world little baby rhino!

Check out all the cute pictures Zoo Miami has shared with us.

Via CNN