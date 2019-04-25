FIRST EVER! Rare Baby Rhino Born Through Artifical Insemination

April 25, 2019
Prepare to see the cutest thing you'd have seen on the internet today!

Zoo Miami has shared the news of the birth of a new baby rhino, the first to ever be born through artificial insemination.

Baby Rhino has yet to be named but he and momma, 7 year old "Akuti," a Greater One Horned Indian Rhinoceros are doing well!

The preservation and successful reproduction of this species is so important because the Greater One Horned is heavily poached for its horn.

Welcome to the world little baby rhino!

Check out all the cute pictures Zoo Miami has shared with us.

Via CNN

