Rapper Mac Miller Found Dead At 26

TMZ reports that rapper Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose, Friday in his San Fernando Valley home.

Local authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene, after a male friend contacted police.

The rapper from Pittsburgh was battled substance abuse for many years. Miller dated pop singer, Ariana Grande for 2 years. After their breakup, Miller crashed his G-Wagon and arrested for DUI and hit and run.

Mac Miller was suppose to start touring next month.

RIP Mac Miller

via TMZ