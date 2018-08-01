Cardi B. Changed Her Nails From Pointy To Square So She Won't Hurt Her Baby

As any parent knows, becoming a mom or dad is a life changing event. Especially after the first baby. You don't know what's going on. It all happens so fast! Overnight, you go from a good night of sleep to being up every few hours to feed your little one. There are lots of diapers, spit up, and baby boogies. It's a lot to take in.

However, rapper Cardi B. seems to be settling in quite nice to her new role. In fact, she's taking motherhood very seriously. To the point of changing her nail game! That's right, she made the switch from pointy nails to square ones. Why? So she won't hurt the baby!

Ok, that's hilarious! And true dedication!

