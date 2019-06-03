Jay-Z Is Hip Hop’s First Billionaire, According To Forbes

Plenty of hip hop artists talk about money, but when it comes to actually net worth, no one can touch Jay-Z. The iconic rapper has his name on a number of different ventures, and now, according to Forbes, Jay-Z has become the first hip hop billionaire.

Jay-Z once rapped "I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man." Turns out he was right. https://t.co/fjB3ca29lJ — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2019

Jay-Z came to fame thanks to his music career, but since gaining recognition, the mogul has added plenty to his resume, other than marrying Beyoncé. The rapper owns his own music streaming service, along with a sports management company, Roc Nation. He reportedly has a $70 million stake in Uber, to go with his estimated $70 million art collection, in addition to his $50 million from real estate and of course his music catalog.

All of this has helped push Jay-Z’s net worth to over a billion according to Forbes, making him hip hop’s first billionaire. Back in 2014, Dr. Dre claimed to be rap’s first billionaire, after Apple purchased Beats Music, but taxes brought his net worth just under one billion.

Jay Z is such an inspiration. Came from the projects an now he’s a hip hop billionaire. — Wizz Dakota (@Lexxdawizz) June 3, 2019

Jay Z being the first hip hop artist to become a billionaire is legendary!!!! As Jay Z once said “Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t”------ — Davontae Harris (@the24elite) June 3, 2019

Jay Z is the best rapper alive don’t @ me. Congrats on being the first billionaire in hip pop. -- pic.twitter.com/W1VwKJXaDE — TSaj (@tsaj24) June 3, 2019

Plenty of fans went to social media to congratulate the rap icon. His growth from childhood struggle to hip hop’s first billionaire is a truly inspiring story. However, with all that money and success, nothing compares to the greatness of marrying Beyoncé.

Via CNN