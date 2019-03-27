'English Beat' Singer Ranking Roger Has Passed Away

Another rock icon has passed away.

Ranking Roger, the lead vocalist for British ska-punk band the 'Beat’, also known as the ‘English Beat’ in North America and founding member of the group ‘General Public’ has died.

Roger's death was confirmed with a statement on the Beats Facebook page. “He fought & fought & fought, Roger was a fighter."

Roger joined the group the 'Beat' when he was a teenager, and appeared on all three of their studio albums. When the group broke up in 1983, he formed the band the ‘General Public’ with bandmate Dave Wakeling.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. Back in January, Roger revealed in an interview that he had suffered a stroke in late 2018 and that doctors found two tumors in his brain and cancer in his lungs.

RIP @RankingRoger who sadly past away peacefully at home with family by his side early today. Roger was a fighter. ❤️-- pic.twitter.com/lIOh2XwFwx — The Beat (@TheBeat) March 26, 2019

Before his death, Roger had completed his autobiography called "I Just Can't Stop It: My Life in the Beat". The book is due out sometime this year.

Ranking Roger was 56-years-old at the time of his passing.

Via: Rolling Stone