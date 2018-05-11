Rafael Palmeiro is Stepping Up to the Plate Again at Age 53

It's been a while since we've seen Rafael Palmeiro play baseball.

13 years ago was the last time he stepped up to the plate. Now Rafael Palmeiro hopes the MLB will give him another shot at the show soon. Until then he'll be playing for an independent team the Cleburne Railroaders alongside his 28 year old son. Palmeiros MLB career ended back in 2005 after he tested positive for steroid use.

Palmeiro is only going through the independent league cause he did not get a non-roster invite from any MLB teams during spring training. FOX 4 News reports, that his only goal is to get back to the big leagues.

Palmeiro hopes some of the fans who think he cheated will see him still able to play productively, even at age 53. The Cleburne Railroaders kickoff their first game of the season next Friday with the first pitch at 7 PM.