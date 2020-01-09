Quentin Tarantino Claims That He Owes His Entire Career To ‘The Golden Girls’

Who would have thought that highly acclaimed film director Quentin Tarantino, owed his career to Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia?

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Quentin Tarantino talked about one of the first paying jobs he got in Hollywood. He wasn’t an assistant or anything like that, instead he was an extra. The ‘Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood’ director played one of many Elvis impersonators in an episode of The Golden Girls.

"One of the jobs I did get, and not because I did a wonderful audition, but simply because they sent my picture in and they said, 'He's got it,' was for an Elvis impersonator on 'The Golden Girls.' It became a two-part 'Golden Girls' so I got paid residuals for both parts. It was so popular they put it on a 'Best of The Golden Girls,' and I got residuals every time that showed.”

Tarantino also revealed that the residuals from the episode helped him get through the pre-production process on ‘Reservoir Dogs’.

“So I got paid maybe, I don't know, $650 for the episode, but by the time the residuals were over, three years later, I made like $3,000. And that kept me going during our pre-production time trying to get 'Reservoir Dogs' going."

Check out the video below and watch Quentin Tarantino play an Elvis impersonator.

Video of Quentin Tarantino as Elvis on the Golden Girls

Via: CNN