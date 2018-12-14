Bohemian Rhapsody Is Now The Most Streamed Song Of The 20th Century

The world just can’t get enough of Queens ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ even if it is over 5 minutes long.

The infamous Queen song has now been streamed over 1.5 billion times, setting a new record. Earlier this week Universal Music Group announced that ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is now the most streamed song released in the 20th century.

It’s really no surprise seeing how the biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is still tearing it up at the box-office.

This record-breaking announcement comes only days after Rami Malek was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his performance as Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

Queen guitarist Brian May, made a statement saying he was glad to see the group’s music is still going strong. “So the river of rock music has metamorphosed into streams! Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!”

Breaking news -- Bohemian Rhapsody by @QueenWillRock has officially become the most-streamed song of the 20th century passing 1.5 billion streams. -- pic.twitter.com/utOYWH3S2r — Universal Music Group (@UMG) December 11, 2018

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has also become the highest grossing biopic ever, earning over 539 million dollars worldwide. The band even announced a 2019 tour with Adam Lambert. You can catch the group when they come to Dallas on July 23rd at the American Airlines Center.

Let’s face it; Queen is going to keep setting records even long after they're gone.

Via: Entertainment Weekly