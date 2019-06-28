Music Sales For Queen Have Gone Threw The Roof In 2019, Thanks To ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

It’s been more than six months since ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ hit theaters, and Queen is still dominating the music charts.

Queen has now sold more albums than any other artist, with 731,000 records and 1.3 million downloads in counting. According to a midyear report by Nielsen Music, the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' soundtrack was the best-selling rock title for the first six months of 2019. Coming in second was Queens Greatest Hits 1 Compilation.

Looks like winning four Academy Awards and opening the Oscars really helped push Queens music sales this year.

The biopic ‘Rocketman’ has also boosted music sales for Elton John. Within the first week of release, album sales saw an increase of 138%.

Via: Canoe