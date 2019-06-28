Music Sales For Queen Have Gone Threw The Roof In 2019, Thanks To ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

June 28, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Rami Malek with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Music News
Newsletter Features
Trending

It’s been more than six months since ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ hit theaters, and Queen is still dominating the music charts. 

Queen has now sold more albums than any other artist, with 731,000 records and 1.3 million downloads in counting. According to a midyear report by Nielsen Music, the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' soundtrack was the best-selling rock title for the first six months of 2019. Coming in second was Queens Greatest Hits 1 Compilation. 

Looks like winning four Academy Awards and opening the Oscars really helped push Queens music sales this year. 

The biopic ‘Rocketman’ has also boosted music sales for Elton John. Within the first week of release, album sales saw an increase of 138%. 

Did you buy a Queen album after ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ came out? 

Via: Canoe

Tags: 
Queen
Bohemian Rhapsody
Music Sales
2019
Music Charts

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes