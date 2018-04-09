This Puzzle Is Driving Everyone Crazy

A brain teaser is making its rounds on the internet and confusing everyone. Journalist Jitesh Pillaai shared a photo of a triangle with shapes outlined within. Pillaai asked people how many triangles can be spotted in the shape. How many can you find? 7? 10? 24? Hint: if you only got 7, look again!

7 right --? https://t.co/5HlStn2Ocr — Rohan Deshpande RD (@WhereIsRohan007) April 9, 2018

Still can't guess? Here's the answer.