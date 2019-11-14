Puppy Found With Small Tail On Its Face

This dog is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

When temperatures dropped across the country earlier this week, the owner of dog shelter Mac's Mission in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Steffen found a cute pup wander the streets.

He saw that this wasn’t just any regular little pup; he had a small tail on his face.

He took the poor dog to a vet where they ran x-rays and determined that there was no bone structure in the tail hanging off his face. According to veterinarian Brian Heuring the dog, which has since been named “Narwhal”, is completely fine and the tail is just a growth.

"I've been a veterinarian for 16 years, and I've never seen anything like this. It certainly looks just like a tail, but we did X-rays, and it's all just skin."

Right now there are no plans to remove Narwhals face tail. Steffen says Narwhal will stay at the shelter for a least a few more weeks to monitor him and see if he develops any complications from the tail on his face.

Via: Today