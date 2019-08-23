Globe Life Park Now Serves Pudge Rodriguez’s New Beer “13 Gold”

Last year former catcher for the Texas Rangers, Pudge Rodriguez debuted his new restaurant Pudges Pizza at Texas Live. Now this year he’s released a new beer called “13 Gold.”

The name comes from the number of Rawlings Gold Glove Awards that Pudge has won in his career. 13 Gold is described as a ‘light American Lager with a small amount of caramel malt for flavor and color’; it comes with an ABV of 4.3%.

Nine Brand Brewing in Allen brews 13 Gold and now you can enjoy it throughout DFW in cans, they’ve even started serving it at Globe Life Park. When asked why a lager, Pudge said he wanted something that paired well with baseball.

"Believe me, I love other spirits, too — and I actually endorse Mayor Tequila. But when it comes down to doing my own, I wanted to come up with a beer that is refreshing, that connects with baseball, and where my fans can enjoy and drink responsibly."

Now you can enjoy Pudges Pizza with his beer, talk about the perfect combo right?

Via: Guidelive