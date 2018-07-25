Items Belonging To Ronnie James Dio Sent To Auction

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Ronnie James Dio passed away?

Now some of his personal items are going up for auction at the Hard Rock Café in New York City on September 14th and 15th.

Ronnie’s Wife Wendy Dio, says that she’s happy to see these items go to auction and that they will be seen by fans everywhere.

“I am glad that Ronnie’s extensive collection of items will go to his fans, museums, and collectors around the world to be displayed for all to see and enjoy. These items are very special to me but I recognize the historical importance of anything to do with Ronnie and he would want his fans to be able to own, enjoy and see these items for many years to come.”

The items going to auction are from several different points in the late rocker's career. Jeans he wore while with the band Rainbow, are expected to go between $2,000 and $4,000, a personalized robe he wore while touring with Black Sabbath to go for $2,000 and $4,000, a white Charvel guitar that features a wizard painting is said to go for $3,000 to $5,000. The big ticket item is a painting done by Barry Jackson that was used as the cover of Dio’s "The Last in Line" LP its said to go between $20,000 and $30,000.

Join Julien's Auctions as we pay tribute to one of the most influential heavy metal heroes and forefathers of the head–banging music genre with "Property from the Estate of Ronnie James Dio" on September 14th and 15th live at Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at Julien's Live. pic.twitter.com/6dmc8Sot8P — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) July 20, 2018

Via: Rolling Stone