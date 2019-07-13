First Photos From ‘Ghostbusters 2020’ Are Here As Production Officially Starts

Production on the highly anticipated film ‘Ghostbuster 2020’ has officially started this week. Director Jason Reitman posted a few photos on social media showing off a glimpse of what’s to come.

Reitman announced the production with a photo of a rusty Ecto 1 tire on Instagram.

You guys ready to get rolling? A post shared by Jason Reitman (@jasonreitman) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

Later in the week, he posted a photo featuring actress Carrie Coon, 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace, with the caption "The Family's All Here."

The glasses Grace is seen wearing, along with the caption has led fans to believe that this is possibly the family of Egon Spengler. Are excited for ‘Ghostbusters 2020’?

Via: Movie Web