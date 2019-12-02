Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas With Puppy Before Their 1 Year Anniversary

December 2, 2019
Just days before their one year anniversary, Priyanka Chopra surprised husband Nick Jonas with a brand new addition to their family.  

A little fur-baby.  

And of course Priyanka made sure to film the surprise.  

Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ --

