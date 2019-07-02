Princess Diana Was Considered For 'Bodyguard' Sequel

Kevin Costner spoke with her about it before her death.

July 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

In an interview with People magazine, Kevin Costner (the star, and the bodyguard, of The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston) revealed that Princess Diana was considered for a starring role in a sequel to the film.  In fact, he said he had a conversation with her about it before her death.

Apparently the studio liked the idea of doing a sequel: and so did Princess Diana.  When Costner asked if it was something she would like to do, she said yes.  He also said she was a little nervous about the idea of doing a "kissing scene," but he assured her that they would make it OK.  He also said she was incredibly sweet on the phone.

We lost Princess Diana in a heartbreaking car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Source: USA Today

