Prince William & Kate Have Finally Picked A Baby Name
April 27, 2018
Yay! We have an official royal baby name!!!
Just five days after the birth of baby #3 for Prince William and Kate, the two have finally decided on a name for the little guy. Just like with George and Charlotte, this baby is also getting a family name.
Ladies and gents, may we present Louis Arthur Charles, the Prince of Cambridge.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.
