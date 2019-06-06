Prince Originals That Other Artists Covered Are Being Released Tomorrow

Some of these will surprise you.

June 6, 2019
The iconic late pop music icon Prince is releasing a new album tomorrow (Friday 6/7/19).  It's called Originals, and features 15 songs that he wrote himself, but (in some cases) let other artists record: and they turned into hits.  One of the surprises: Kenny Rogers "You're My Love."

It's been more than three years since Price passed away, and fans are anxious to hear more music from the Paisley Park vault.  It's not the first album we've heard since Prince died: Piano and a Microphone 1983 was released last year.  Experts believe there are hundreds of albums locked in the vault that could be released at any time.

Originals is exclusively on Jay-Z's Tidal streaming service tomorrow.  The album will be released to stores and other streaming services on June 21st.  If you're up for the purple vinyl version, that will be available for purchase in July.

Here are a few of the songs you'll hear Prince singing on the album:

