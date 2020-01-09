Prince Grammy Tribute Concert Set To Air In April

A tribute concert to honor Prince is set to take place this month after the Grammy's but won't be televised until April.

Being titled as Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, the concert will feature a star-studded lineup with performances from Beck, Common, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, Gary Clark, Jr. and Juanes, and of course Morris Day and the Time.

“I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” Sheila E. said.

Sheila E. is set to direct the show along with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

