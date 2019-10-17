‘Price is Right’ Contestant Makes History, Breaks Record For Largest Earnings

Mike Stouber won record breaking cash and prizes

October 17, 2019
Billy Kidd

"The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey, Plinko Games

Credit: © Press Association


“Price Is Right” has aired for 63 long years and it has never seen a contestant win as much money and prizes as this past Monday’s contestant Mike Stouber, the 29-year-old from Freehold, New Jersey broke the record for biggest the earnings.

He won close to $263,000 in cash and prizes. The record prior was nearly $214,000. Stouber won majority of his earnings through the show’s iconic “Plinko” pricing game.

Show me the money!! Michael just became the biggest winner in daytime Price Is Right history!



He says he is a super fan, “I definitely have watched the show for as long as I can remember.”  He used to watch it with his grandmother before she passed away.  His wife on the other hand, did not watch the show as religiously as he did and did not realize how much they had won.

The couple kept their winnings a secret for a little over a month. They filmed the show back in September, the show finally aired on Monday. They took the day off from work and hosted a watch party.

He says his party guest were surprised, “We weren’t allowed to tell anyone so for them, it was a huge shock. They were like, ‘You’re going down in the record books!’”

Stouber, described the feeling as “surreal.” They plan to invest their earnings in house renovations, but if it were up to him he says, “He’d probably buy a Ferrari, or a backyard hot tub.” he tells The Post.

Via: New York Post

 

