Prequel of 'The Sandlot' In Development

This classic movie is coming back with a prequel and says they're in the early stages of development.

"Remember kid, there's heroes and there's legends - heroes get remembered, but legends never die." As said in the classic movie The Sandlot.

David Mickey Evans, the original screenwriter and director of the classic movie is coming back to direct the prequel.

According to People, the prequel might tell the origin story of The Beast, who's an English Mastiff that's so big, he became a legend of his neighborhood and gets inhabited by 9 boys to play baseball.

So far, the movie is in the early stages of development with 20th Century Fox. No word on when the movie will be released.

