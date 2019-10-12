Prankster Lion In Kenya Scares Photographer

Lion smiles back after frightening him

October 12, 2019
Lion in Masai Mara National reserve, Kenya, Africa

Credit: Getty Images/Serge_Vero

Photographer Green Sowerby from England was extremely startled when he went to the Kenyan safari in Maasai Mara.  He saw a lion and could not resist to photograph the majestic feline.  Sowerby leaned in closely to take the photo of the lion about 32 to 50 feet away from the ‘King of the Jungle’ when the lion let out a massive roar, which terrified Sowerby.  Instead of pouncing on him the lion almost jokingly smiled back at him flashing him a cheeky smile showing him his pearly whites. It is rare for lions to show a playful side.

"I leaned in to take a photo when he let out a huge roar. I got the shock of my life," Sowerby said in comments obtained by SWNS. "He roared to say 'I'm the King of the Jungle' and then I couldn't believe it when he smiled at me like when someone winks at you to say like, 'Ha ha!'"

In the end Sowerby was very happy with the images and content he had captured.

Via: Fox News

