Post Malone Plane Set To Make Emergency Landing After Losing Two Tires During Takeoff

August 21, 2018
North Texas-born rapper Post Malone is aboard a jet that is attempting to make an emergency landing after the two tires blew out on the aircraft after takeoff, TMZ reports.

A live feed of the attempted landing has been posted, courtesy of KHQ Local News. 

Authorities say a plane took off from a New Jersey airport will attempt to land at an airport in Massachusetts.

The Gulfstream IV jet was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

The jet was headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England. The Federal Aviation Administration says it was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is a city-owned airport next to Barnes Air National Guard Base. It has two paved runways, one 9,000 feet (2,700 meters) long and one 5,000 feet (1,500 meters) long.

This is a developing news story. 

