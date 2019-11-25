Post Malone Is All Of Us When Jamming Out To Shania Twain

Everyone may be talking about Taylor Swift’s medley and speech from the American Music Awards, but how can we overlook Post Malone having the time of his life during Shania Twain’s incredible performance.

Video has been posted of the North Texas rapper jamming out like no other. He knew every lyric to ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ and danced like no one was watching. Post Malone is just like the rest of us when listening to Shania Twain.

Check out the hilarious clip down below of Post Malone enjoying Shania.

Post Malone singing when Shania Twain shows up is beautiful #AMAs

Post Malone singing when Shania Twain shows up is beautiful #AMAs

Via: E! News