Post Malone Was Spotted Partying With Jerry Jones Before Saturday’s Game

The Cowboys may not have Saturdays Playoff game over the weekend, but no one would have thought they would make it this far.

Certainly not Post Malone. Owner Jerry Jones threw a party the night before the Cowboys faced off against the Rams. North Texas rapper Post Malone was spotted partying it up with Jerry along with a few other high profile guests.

Malone has been known to attend Cowboy games both home and away only makes sense to see him in LA supporting the boys.While attending Jerry's party, Malone couldn’t help but post a picture of him hanging out with Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irving. Must have been quite the party Check out the photo down below.

It's been known that Malone’s father is actually one of the managers of concessions AT&T Stadium.

