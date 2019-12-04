Post Malone Gives Away Free Crocs In Southlake Chicken Express

He worked there when he was younger

December 4, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Post Malone arrives to the 2019 American Music Awards

Credit: Imagn/© Press Association/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News

In need of shoes or simply like the word free?  Head to the Chicken Express in Southlake, where they will hand out Post Malone’s new pair of Crocs.

The hit rapper and singer is a Grapevine native, and past employer at the Southlake Chicken Express location.  He has partnered with Crocs to launch a limited edition pair of the shoes.

He will give the limited pair away to fans today, Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Chicken Express, the restaurant is located at 2120 E. State Hwy 114 in Southlake. The doors to the Chicken Express, open at 10:30 a.m for customers to snag a free pair of the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clogs, while supplies last.

For any fans that cannot make it the restaurant shoes will officially go on sale Dec. 10. 

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tags: 
Post Malone
Chicken Express
crocs
Southlake
Limited Edition
shoes
Fans
giveaway