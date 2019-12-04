Post Malone Gives Away Free Crocs In Southlake Chicken Express

In need of shoes or simply like the word free? Head to the Chicken Express in Southlake, where they will hand out Post Malone’s new pair of Crocs.

The hit rapper and singer is a Grapevine native, and past employer at the Southlake Chicken Express location. He has partnered with Crocs to launch a limited edition pair of the shoes.

Couldn’t wait till Dec 10th so I got my old friends @Chicken_Express in Southlake, TX to surprise fans with my new @Crocs collab. Doors open today at 10:30am:) — Posty (@PostMalone) December 4, 2019

He will give the limited pair away to fans today, Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Chicken Express, the restaurant is located at 2120 E. State Hwy 114 in Southlake. The doors to the Chicken Express, open at 10:30 a.m for customers to snag a free pair of the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clogs, while supplies last.

all i need is a signature --❤️-- pls mr. malone pic.twitter.com/iSJH8U5z9B — ryleigh (@Ryleighstiles) December 4, 2019

For any fans that cannot make it the restaurant shoes will officially go on sale Dec. 10.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram