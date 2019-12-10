Bigfoot Sighting As Scientist Hunt An 'Apelike' Figure In Oregon

Billy Kidd
In a forest in Oregon, many have claimed to have seen Bigfoot.

Scientists and explorers mentioned they have captured a video of the creature itself.

About 1/3 of all Bigfoot sightings have been in Oregon. Over 10,000 people have witnessed encounters with Bigfoot in the past 50 years.

For a documentary on the Travel Channel, a team of experts has been searching central Oregon forests to find Bigfoot.

They have thermal cameras to find hotspots to find Bigfoot and other equipment to capture the creature.

The documentary airs this week on the Travel Channel.

Via Fox

