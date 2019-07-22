Popsicle Is Bringing Back The Double Pop Thanks To Justin Bieber

As the summer heat continues to build, Popsicle just announced they are bringing back a summer classic. After demand grew on social media, Popsicle said they would be bringing back the Double Pop. While many were thrilled with this decision, some would be shocked to learn, it’s all thanks to Justin Bieber.

Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back! pic.twitter.com/s6uiiu3r8M — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 22, 2019

It all began in May when Justin Bieber sent out a tweet saying he couldn’t find the Double Pop in stores. The singer then tagged Popsicle in the tweet saying “we need those back!” Last week, Popsicle finally answered, saying if their tweet got 100,000 retweets they would bring the Double Pop back.

A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019

After quickly getting the necessary number of tweets, Popsicle announced the return on Sunday, which happened to be National Ice Cream Day. The summer classic will soon be returning to freezers, but Popsicle did not specify when.

Hey Popsicle fans!! What’s better than a Popsicle on #NationalIceCreamDay? Two! We officially hit 100,000 retweets and are going to #BringBackTheDouble Popsicle. Thanks to all the fans that made this a truly happy #NationalIceCreamDay for everyone. pic.twitter.com/V00jQxTDGs — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 22, 2019

Hopefully Popsicle is able to quickly get the Double Pop back in stores, in time for the rest of summer. Regardless, the summer classic is back, and it’s all thanks to Justin Bieber. The pop singer just made beliebers out of everyone.

Via Fox News