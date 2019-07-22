Popsicle Is Bringing Back The Double Pop Thanks To Justin Bieber

Popsicle Announced The Return After Bieber Tweeted “We Need Those Back!”

July 22, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Popsicles

pamela_d_mcadams

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
Music News
Random & Odd News

As the summer heat continues to build, Popsicle just announced they are bringing back a summer classic. After demand grew on social media, Popsicle said they would be bringing back the Double Pop. While many were thrilled with this decision, some would be shocked to learn, it’s all thanks to Justin Bieber.

It all began in May when Justin Bieber sent out a tweet saying he couldn’t find the Double Pop in stores. The singer then tagged Popsicle in the tweet saying “we need those back!” Last week, Popsicle finally answered, saying if their tweet got 100,000 retweets they would bring the Double Pop back.

After quickly getting the necessary number of tweets, Popsicle announced the return on Sunday, which happened to be National Ice Cream Day. The summer classic will soon be returning to freezers, but Popsicle did not specify when.

Hopefully Popsicle is able to quickly get the Double Pop back in stores, in time for the rest of summer. Regardless, the summer classic is back, and it’s all thanks to Justin Bieber. The pop singer just made beliebers out of everyone.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Popsicle
Double Pop
summer
Justin Bieber

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes