Popeyes To Run Out Of Chicken Sandwiches This Week

Chick-Fil-A May Have Won This Battle, but The War Is Not Over

August 27, 2019
Billy Kidd
Popeyes

As the war over the best chicken sandwich continues, it appears Chick-fil-A has won the most recent battle. Popeyes announced on Tuesday that they will run out of chicken sandwiches this week. While this is earlier than their previous projection of September, the fast food chain promised the popular chicken sandwich will be back.

Popeyes had to accept defeat on Tuesday when they announced to fans the beloved chicken sandwich will not be available after this week. The company initially believed their supply would last through the month of September, the popularity of their newest item proved to be too good. As many continue to debate whether Popeyes of Chick-fil-A has the better chicken sandwich, most claimed this to be a victory for the Chick-fil-A.

Not ready to accept defeat, Popeyes promised that their chicken sandwich will be back soon enough. Popeyes began selling their now famous chicken sandwich this month, sparking hysteria online, and at locations across the country. While Chick-fil-A may have won this battle, the war is nowhere near over.

