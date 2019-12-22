Police Using 'Naughty' Or 'Nice' Speed Signs For Christmas

A police department in Chester, Vermont is getting (festively) creative when it comes to reminding drivers when they're going over the speed limit.

The Chester Police Department has built radar signs that flash "NAUGHTY" for speeders, and "NICE" for those who decide to obey the speed limit. So far, there are five of these signs being used in the small Vermont town: and the response has been positive (including one resident getting a case of the giggles when they saw one of the signs). Directly from their Facebook page: "We received a request direct from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and checking it twice, and to make sure to have a safe and happy holiday season!"

What do you think? Would these work here in Texas?

Video of Police In Vermont Using &#039;Naughty Or Nice&#039; Speed Radar For Christmas

