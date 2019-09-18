Police Pull Over Amish Buggy, Find Stereo System And Open Bottles Of Beer Inside

September 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Amish Buggy

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Trending

Apparently this kind of thing happens more often than you’d think. 

Last weekend police in Ohio pulled over a horse and Amish buggy at 1 in the morning. Once stopped the two riding in the buggy jumped out before the police could question them, the horse then continued down the road. 

The horse was eventually corralled; the officer began searching the buggy and discovered a fully equipped stereo system and several open bottles of alcohol inside. They also found a 12 pack of beer on the roof. 

The buggy was later towed away, in the meantime officers found someone to care for the horse until its owners claimed it. 

While the Amish are known for shunning alcohol and modern technology, many have had trouble with the law regarding DUI’s in their buggies. Just last April a 21-year-old Amish man in Ohio ran a stop sign and admitted to drinking 10 beers after a police dashcam caught it all on video.

Via: WKBN

Tags: 
Amish
Buggy
Horse
dwi
Stereo
Beer
Police
Ohio

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes