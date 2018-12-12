Gamers Have Police Called On Them For Noise Complaint, End Up Playing The Cops In Super Smash Bros.

Playing videos with your best friends can turn into a shouting match pretty quickly.

Last Friday, someone in an apartment complex in Minneapolis, Minnesota called the police about one of their neighbors making to much noise. When police approached the gentlemen causing all the ruckus, they discovered that they were just college students playing videos games, drinking beer and eating pizza.

The officers were invited inside to play the latest version of Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch. Officer Isaac Palmer told the Pioneer Press that when he was asked to play he just said sure, “I never played the game, so I said ‘why not’”.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released that Friday, December 7th, so you could imagine how excited the students were when they got their hands on the latest video game the day it came out.

One of the students in the apartment Jovante M. Williams posted a video of the officers playing with him and his friends. He captioned the post “So the neighbors called the cops on us and now we fighting them…in Smash Bros.” The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times. Check it out below.

The officers said the noise complaint was handled and that no charges were filed against anyone. It’s still unclear as to who won the match. From looking at the video someone was playing as Pikachu.

Via: CBS DFW