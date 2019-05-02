After Missing For 10-Years, Irving Police Officer Has Wallet Returned To Him

That wallet has been on one crazy journey.

Earlier this week, the Irving Police Department posted a picture of Officer Brockett who had lost his wallet and badge almost 10-years-ago. An unidentified man brought the wallet in after opening it up and seeing that it belonged to a local police officer.

The man says he found the wallet by the railroad tracks near Story and MacArthur. Officer Brocket told CBS DFW that he didn't think he'd ever see his wallet again after he drove off one day and not realizing that he had left it on the top of the car.

Check out the picture the Irving Police posted on Twitter down below.