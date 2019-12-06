P!nk Let It Go And Shaved Her Head

P!nk is ending the decade with a new look. The pop star debuted her new buzz cut in an Instagram post. She is pictured looking down showing off her new look as she holds her blonde locks in her hands. She captioned the photo ‘Letting Go.’

Letting Go A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 5, 2019 at 5:51pm PST

In her Instagram stories, she shared another picture of her hair on the ground of Benjamin Salon where Pamela Neal gave her the new ‘do.'

P!nk’s celebrity friends complimented her on her new style. Kate Hudson, wrote: ‘The most liberating!’ and Selma Blair commented: ‘Twins!’ She too had shaved her hair while undergoing Multiple Sclerosis treatment. Carey, Hart her supportive hubby could not agree more and commented: “Love it!!!!!!”

Wonder if her daughter, Willow Sage, will continue to follow her mother’s hair trends. In September, Willow emulated mama’s haircut by shaving the side of her head.

P!nk’s husband, Carey Hart, shared a photo of the eight-year-old getting the new hairdo.

Via: Unilad