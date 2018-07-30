Man Doing The "In My Feelings" Challenge Gets Hit By A Car

July 30, 2018
Billy Kidd
If Keke really loved you, she wouldn't let you jump out of the car to do a stupid challenge.

Ok, surely by now you've heard of the "Keke" challenge or the "In My Feelings" challenge or the "Shiggy" challenge? It's all the same thing...a dumb dance that's gone viral that we can blame Drake for.

The challenge starts by getting out of a moving vehicle. As you can imagine, that's a terrible idea. We've seen people run into the car door. We've seen people run into street signs and telephone poles. And then there's this guy, who got hit by an oncoming car.

Man gets hit by a car in this ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge fail

Yep, it was only a matter of time.

