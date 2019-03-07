Plano Ranks #4 In 'Top Foodie Cities' In The Country, Topping Off Austin

The City of Plano is on the top 10 list of the most "Top Foodie Cities" in the country, beating out Austin.

According to Yelp, Plano is ranked #4 foodie city in the country. Plano has expanded so much on the culinary side with a food hall, an amazing downtown area, and a restaurant-centric district at the Shops at Legacy and Legacy West.

How Yelp ranks its list is by combining ratings and reviews by users, and adding "cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos."

The Top 10 cities on Yelp are:

1. San Francisco, California

2. St. Louis, Missouri

3. Honolulu, Hawaii

4. Plano, Texas

5. San Diego, California

6. Las Vegas, Nevada

7. Richmond, Virginia

8. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

9. Baltimore, Maryland

10. Austin, Texas

via Guide Live