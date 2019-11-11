Video Shows Plane Sliding Off The Runway During Snowstorm

November 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Plane in the snow

Photo By Getty Images

Temperatures are dropping across the country as a cold front sweeps across the country. 

It’s snowing in Chicago where it caused a plane to slide off the runway. A flight from Greensboro, North Carolina was landing at O'Hare airport on Monday morning. As the plane touched ground it slid off the pavement. 

There were no injuries were reported, all 38 passengers and crew members were removed from the aircraft safely. One of the passengers on board took a video of their rough landing.  

Via: ABC 7 Chicago

