Plane Lands On Water; All 47 Passengers Survive

Unbelievable photos bring back memories of the Miracle on the Hudson.

An Air Niugini jet was attempting to land at an airport on Chuuk Island and landed on the ocean instead.

PLANE CRASH / WATER LANDING

Air Niugini #PX73 ended up in the water near Chuuk International Airport, Micronesia. All passengers and crew reported safe. Initial reports indicate the flight was arriving and landed in the water.



Passengers and crew frantically ran for the emergency exits as the plane filled up with water. Rescues came from local fishermen and US Navy sailors in the area .

Seven people were taken to the hospital and one is listed in critical condition. It's unclear why the plane crash-landed. (USA Today)