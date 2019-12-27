Pizzeria Gives Employees All Christmas Day Profits

Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, Indiana really did treat their employees like rock stars this Christmas.

Employees who volunteered to work at the pizzeria on Christmas Day split the day's profits at the end of the day. This year, there were a total of seven employees working: who brought home $700 each.

Owners Colby and Ron Mathews said the community gathered together to drum up a enormous amount of business for the restaurant. Speaking to TODAY Food, "They always do well, but this year it really caught on, and they had a huge turnout this year. At 3:00pm, the phone started going crazy...and finally, at 6:30pm [the staff> called us and asked, 'Is there any way we can turn off the phones, because we have 60 orders to make (they were planning on being open from 4:00pm-9:00pm)! At 6:30pm they were like, 'We cannot accept any more orders."

Source: The TODAY Show

