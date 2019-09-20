Pizza Hut Debuts Their New Cheez-It Pizza

Sprinkling Cheez-Its on a pizza doesn’t sound like a bad idea, it would definitely make for a crunchier pizza. 

Now Pizza Hut has partnered with Kellogg to give us something new that we would have never thought of. 

Introducing the stuffed Cheez-It Pizza. This insane combination is described as a four jumbo, crispy, baked Cheez-It flavored squares, stuffed with either cheese or cheese and pepperoni. It all comes with a side of marinara dipping sauce. 

This sounds more like a Cheez-It Hot Pocket than a pizza. 

After looking at some of the pictures of the Cheez-It Pizza, it looks more like a giant Cheez-It ravioli than anything else. This stuffed cheese snack doesn’t seem all that worthy of the name "pizza". 

The Cheez-It Pizza is being offered at Pizza Hut for a limited time only. Will you be trying this new snack anytime soon? 

