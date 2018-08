We all know Pixar's iconic intro right? The adorable desk lamp that hops across screen, stops at the "I" in Pixar, stomps on it then takes it's place. Well, it's getting an update for 2018.

The idea is still the same, with one minor change...a dog! And he's wearing a cone of shame so he still looks like the lamp.

Ok, ok, so this isn't an official Pixar intro, but it's pretty dang cute!