Video Of Dog Pretending To Faint While Getting Her Nails Trimmed Goes Viral

September 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
Pit Bull

Photo By Getty Images

Dogs do the weirdest things sometimes.

Over on Twitter a video of a Pit bull pretending to faint just so she doesn't get her nail trimmed has gone viral. 

Her owner captioned the photo: “The Academy Award for the best dramatic Performance goes to…” on top of the very hilarious video. 

You can see why many love it with over 6 million Views and over 137,000 retweets .

Via: New York Post

