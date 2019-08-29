Pink Floyd To Release New 16–Disk Box Set Of The Bands Work Without Roger Waters

If you’re a fan of Pink Floyds later work, then this new box set would make for the perfect Christmas gift.

The band recently announced a new 16-disk box set titled ‘The Later Years’. This new audiovisual collection will focus on the bands time without Roger Waters.

The box set will include Pink Floyds 1987 album ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’, 1994’s ‘The Division Bell’, and 2014’s ‘The Endless River’. The set will also feature two live albums 1988’s ‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’ and 1995’s ‘Pulse’.

Guitarist David Gilmour and Floyd recording engineer Andy Jackson have re-mastered ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ and added lost keyboard tracks and new drum tracks from Nick Mason.

‘The Later Years’ will include 13 hours of unreleased material, including studio and live recordings and other video footage. The box set will have 6 Blu-rays, 5 DVDs, and 5 CDs. There are also unreleased concert films of the band’s 1989 Venice and 1990 Knebworth performances, audio and video of the band’s last live performance at a Syd Barrett tribute concert in 2007. On top of all that is a film about the making of 'The Endless River'.

'The Later Years' will be available for purchase on November 29th, you can pre-order the box set HERE.

On 29 November Pink Floyd Records releases 'Pink Floyd The Later Years', a 16-disc set (5xCD/6xBlu-Ray/5xDVD) of material from 1987 onwards with over 13 hours of unreleased audio and audiovisual material. A 2LP/1CD highlights set is released the same day. https://t.co/3wkFs5DK3e pic.twitter.com/g2HxDcA7mo — Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) August 29, 2019

Via: Spin