Pic Of Dallas Playground From The Year 1900 Is Going Viral

Oh, how playgrounds have changed!

June 16, 2018
When it came to playgrounds back in the year 1900, either kids were born into trapeze families...or the playgrounds were really dangerous!

Check out the photo that's making the rounds on social media (believe it or not, it's of the Dallas Public Library's playground from the year 1900!):

Holy mackerel!  And we freak out about playgrounds these days?!?!?

The response to the picture has been hilarious:

