Pic Of Dallas Playground From The Year 1900 Is Going Viral

When it came to playgrounds back in the year 1900, either kids were born into trapeze families...or the playgrounds were really dangerous!

Check out the photo that's making the rounds on social media (believe it or not, it's of the Dallas Public Library's playground from the year 1900!):

School playground equipment in the year 1900. pic.twitter.com/Fc8ovdiqsF — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) June 15, 2018

Holy mackerel! And we freak out about playgrounds these days?!?!?

The response to the picture has been hilarious:

Ik he’s on a swing but for a second there I was like OH DEAR pic.twitter.com/l1gznNgZy5 — Matthew Gillespie (@mattbgillespie) June 16, 2018

I totally want to play on this https://t.co/1kPDQJWMJJ — Melissa A. Gibbo (@melissagibbo) June 16, 2018

Obviously gravity wasn't an issue then!!??-- — Steve Sinclair (@YachtCrazyhorse) June 15, 2018

