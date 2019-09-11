New Photos Of Vans ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Collection Have Been Revealed

Earlier this week Vans announced that their newest collection would be ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’. The shoe company posted a GIF on Twitter teasing their new shoes.

Now photos of the collection have come out. Looks like there will be four pairs; the Sk8-Hi, Authentic, Old-Skool, and Slip-On will all feature imagery and references to the 1993 Disney classic.

The Sk8-Hi is purple, black and white, they feature Sally and have a hidden reference in the interior. The Authentic's are black and white and feature multiple characters, including Oogie Boogie. The Old-Skools are red, green and black and feature the kids and their masks. The Slip On’s are meant to resemble Jack Skellingtons suit and come with the bat bow-tie on top.

These shoes all retail for $70, the Sk8-Hi retail for $75. The Nightmare Before Christmas collection will be available for purchase starting on October 4th. Check out the shoes down below.

Via: Modern Notoriety