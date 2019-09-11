New Photos Of Vans ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Collection Have Been Revealed

September 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Vans Shoes

Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Vans

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

Earlier this week Vans announced that their newest collection would be ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’. The shoe company posted a GIF on Twitter teasing their new shoes. 

Now photos of the collection have come out. Looks like there will be four pairs; the Sk8-Hi, Authentic, Old-Skool, and Slip-On will all feature imagery and references to the 1993 Disney classic.  

The Sk8-Hi is purple, black and white, they feature Sally and have a hidden reference in the interior. The Authentic's are black and white and feature multiple characters, including Oogie Boogie. The Old-Skools are red, green and black and feature the kids and their masks. The Slip On’s are meant to resemble Jack Skellingtons suit and come with the bat bow-tie on top. 

These shoes all retail for $70, the Sk8-Hi retail for $75. The Nightmare Before Christmas collection will be available for purchase starting on October 4th. Check out the shoes down below. 

Via: Modern Notoriety 

Tags: 
fashion
Vans
Nightmare Before Christmas
New
collection
Disney
Tim Burton

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes